RPG With Your Friends
Our Dice Rooms are special chat rooms designed to facilitate pen&paper roleplaying online, in groups - here you can have joined sessions with other players.
Roll Any Dice Code
The Rolz.org dice roller supports a variety of roleplaying systems. It interprets dice codes presented in the standard notation commonly used in roleplaying games, but it also knows advanced rules. Refer to the dice code documentation for more info.
Please enter the dice code into the input field and hit enter. You can also click on the dice on the right to load them into the field. Click double if you want to roll one of them right away.
Dice Codes Documentation
Examples: click once to load, click twice to roll right away
▶ Basic Dice Codes
- Keep the highest (or lowest): if you want to roll multiple times but have only the highest result(s) count, use
the modifier "H". If you want only the lowest result(s) counted, use "L".
Drop lowest / keep highest 5 of 6D10: 6D10H
Highest 4 of 6D10: 6D10H4
Lowest 4 of 6D10: 6D10L4
Middle 4 of 6D10: 6D10O
1o3d10 System (Rápido y Fácil): 3D10OThe default die of this roll type is d10, so 4H2 can be used as a shorthand for 4d10h2.
- Fudge Rolls: if you want dice to have values from -X to +X, use "U" instead of "D" in the dice code, followed by X.
Example: 4U1
- Hero System damage rolls: total result is counted as stun damage. On top of that, body damage is calculated
by counting ones as zero, 2-5 as 1, and sixes as 2 points of body damage. You can also use the "*" operator for the stun multiplier.
Example: 4B6 / with stun multiplier: 4B6*3
For "killing"-type damage, use the K operator like this: 4K6*3
- Wild Die (D6 System): The D6 System has a special rule for one of the dice in each roll, it becomes the "Wild Die".
The Wild Die is rolled again as long as it comes up with the max result, but if the first roll is a 1 the next roll as well as the
highest result of the other dice becomes a penalty. Two ones make a critical failure.
Example: 4W6 | without the wild die failure option: 4V6
- Stress Die (Ars Magica):
Roll the Ars Magica Stress Die (reroll ones and double the result, 10s count as zero on initial roll, it's complicated).
The number following the A is the number of botch dice (can be 0).
Example: 1A3
- Anima Open Die Roll:
Roll a die, if the result is higher than a certain threshold: roll again, add the result, increase the threshold by one, roll again. If the first roll is lower than the failure threshold, the result is a fumble with a certain failure level, for more information refer to: animarpgbeyondfantasy.wikia.com/wiki/Basic_Game_Mechanics. By default, the die is a D100, the up-roll threshold is 90, the fumble threshold is 3, and the fumble level modifier is 15.
- Example: 1D100Y
- Different thresholds: 1D100Y85:5
- Different die and thresholds, no fumble level modifier: 1D10Y8:1:0
- With Natura 15+ (digit doubles cause open roll): explode=digits 1D100Y
▶ Success-Based Rolls
- Count the number of successes: to see how many dice rolled equal to or greater than some number, use "E".
Example: explode=digits 4D6E4The default die of this roll type is d6, so 4e4 can be used as a shorthand for 4d6e4.
- Successes with additive re-roll: to see how many dice rolled equal to or greater than some number,
use "R" if you want the individual die maximum to trigger a re-roll. This way, you can have target difficulties greater than the max number of the die.
The system also gives you the number of ones rolled (if there were any) so you can judge whether an action resulted in a fumble.
Example: explode=digits 4D6R8The default die of this roll type is d6, so 4r8 can be used as a shorthand for 4d6r8.
- Successes minus failures: to see how many dice rolled equal to or greater than some number, and subtract the amount of ones rolled, use "F".
Example: explode=digits 4D6F4The default die of this roll type is d6, so 4f4 can be used as a shorthand for 4d6f4.
- Successes "plus": to see how many dice rolled equal to or greater than some number, and roll every max result again and see if it's another success, use "M".
Example: explode=digits 4D10M4The default die of this roll type is d10, so 4m4 can be used as a shorthand for 4d10m4.
- Successes with everything: to see how many dice rolled equal to or greater than some number, and roll every max result again, and subtract the amount of ones rolled, use "S".
This is probably the one you want for most systems.
Example: explode=digits 4D10S4The default die of this roll type is d10, so 4s4 can be used as a shorthand for 4d10s4.
- Successes with multiple dice:
Some systems use the cumulative result of two or more dice to determine successes, here the sum of several dice
is compared to the difficulty rating. To emulate this, you can group dice like this:
Example: explode=digits 1D6:6S4 , meaning 2d6 will be rolled and 4(+) is a success.
Example: explode=digits 5D8:6S10 , here a d8 and a d6 will be rolled, a sum of 10(+) is a success, the entire check is rolled 5 times.
- Maximum possible die result counts as two successes: to see how many dice rolled equal to or greater than some number, use "X".
Example: explode=digits 4D6X4The default die of this roll type is d6, so 4x4 can be used as a shorthand for 4d6x4.
▶ Generators
- Random names:
Use
gen name [template], where [template] is the style of name you want to create. Supported templates are
archaic, boy, byname, default, dorf, elf, fantasy, girl, highgothic, lowgothic, primitive, rome, scifi, star, troll, wh. You can also chain several templates together by separating them with a space in between.
Example: gen name wh
- Random magical tomes: gen book
- Random tavern names: gen tavern
- Random insanity: gen insanity
- Random (medieval) NPC: gen npc
- D20/Pathfinder/Dungeons&Dragons Attributes:
Use
gen d20to generate a set of D20 attributes. For each attribute, the formula 4D6H is used (drop the lowest d6). If one or more attributes should receive the highest-rolled values, just list them after the command. For example, this gives the highest priority to strength and constitution:
gen d20 Str Con
- Warhammer Characters:
Use
gen whto generate a basic Warhammer Fantasy character. You may optionally give the race - if not, one will be randomly selected from elf, dwarf, halfling, or human. For example, this generates a basic dwarf:
gen wh dwarf
- Dark Heresy / Warhammer 40K Characters:
Use
gen dhto generate a basic Dark Heresy character. There are many generation options for careers and advancement, refer to the generator's help page for more information: gen dh help.
For example, this generates a basic psyker with 5000 XP:
gen dh psyker +5000
▶ Power User Stuff
- To see how an individual result came to be, let the mouse pointer hover above the number to see more details. If your browser won't show the details, click on the result to expand it instead.
- Multiple rolls at once: to roll for multiple things (e.g. an attack and a damage roll), you can
chain together dice codes by semicolons.
Example: explode=digits 1D20;explode=digits 1D6+2
- A number of rolls: if you want to repeat the same roll for a number of times,
use the
repeatcommand. If you also want the sum of the rolls, use
suminstead of
repeat.
Examples: repeat 6 explode=digits 3D6 or: sum 6 explode=digits 3D6+3
- You can add comments to your roll by appending a pound sign # followed by some text to your code, like this: explode=digits 1D20+2 #attack roll
-
Custom attributes:
another way to define custom rules for a single roll command is using attributes. The following attributes are currently supported:
- reroll: ignore one or more results and roll again ( reroll=1,2 4d6 )
- reroll multiple: ignore one or more results and roll again, adding 3 dice ( reroll=1,2 rx=3 4d6 )
- reroll only X times: ignore one or more results and roll each again once ( reroll=1,2 rmax=1 4d6 )
- round: round up all results below this number ( round=3 d10 )
- explode: specify one or more results that cause the die to be rolled again and the result added up ( explode=5,6 4d6 ) - to cause the max result of the die to explode without having to specify what it is, use the explode=max shorthand.
- default die: specify another default die ( die=4 7H4 )
- count: count the occurrences of specific die results ( count=1,2 10d6 )
- conditionally multiply entire roll: specify that the outcome of this roll be multiplied by a factor if one or more dice results come up (e.g., null entire result if one d6 comes up 1: 10d6 1=*0 )
- conditional roll: specify that another roll be performed, and the result added, if a certain result comes up (e.g., roll additional d8+1 for any d6 that comes up 6: 10d6 6=d8+1 )
-
You can define macros to automate repetitive die rolls or often-used number constants (such as your attack bonus).
- List your macros: macro
- Add a macro: macro attack d20
- Use a macro called " !attack " or even " !attack+4 "
- Delete a macro: /macro attack
- Saving and loading user data: you can save your customizations (such as the macros you defined) for later. To save your current session, type "save MyCoolUserName" where MyCoolUserName is an arbitrary name for your session. You have to remember this name in order to retrieve the session later with the corresponding command "load MyCoolUserName".
